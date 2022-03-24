High school sports roundup for March 23, 2022: Warriors’ Marshall-Inman throws no-hitter

Boys Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 1-0

Senior pitcher Gibby Marshall-Inman threw a no-hitter as the Warriors (3-2) won their league opener with a 1-0 victory over Shorewood (1-4). Marshall-Inman pitched all seven innings and struck out 10 batters while only walking three. The Warriors posted the game’s only run in the 6th inning when Grant Oliver scored on an RBI hit off the bat of Jacob Gabler.

Shorewood pitcher Blake Gettman also threw a complete game, allowing only one run and five hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts. The two game series between the teams will conclude on Friday with Shorewood hosting Edmonds-Woodway over at Meridian Park at 4 p.m.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 3-2; Shorewood 0-1, 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday March 25; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 4-2

No details reported

Records: Kamiak 4-1; Meadowdale 1-4

Meadowdale next game: at Jackson; Friday March 25; 4:00 p.m.

Girls Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-12

Mountlake Terrace highlights:

Kyleigh Smith: 4 for 4, 5 RBI

Ellie Gilbert: 4 for 5, 3 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:

Carrie Ingalls: 4 for 5, 2B, 3 RBI

Taylor Pastega: 3B, 2 RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday March 25; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mariner; Friday March 25; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 27-17

Lynnwood highlights:

Grace DeSota: 4 for 5, HR 2 2B

Nyree Johnson: 3 for 4, 2 HR

Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Meadowdale 1-2

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday March 25; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Stanwood; Friday March 25; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Golf

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 166-173

Nile Golf Course

Top 6 individuals:

1. Ethan Dumo (MT) 38

2. Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 39

3. Jude Willcox (EW) 40

4. Seraphim Treperinas (MT) 41

5. Kade Matsen (EW) 43

6. Elias Ginder (EW) 45

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday March 29; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday March 30; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course.

