High school sports roundup for March 25, 2022

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 9-2

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Jacob Gabler: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 10 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Jacob Gabler: 2B, RBI

Jack Beers: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI

Lane Corsi: 2 H, 3B, 3 RBI

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-3; Shorewood 2-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday March 29; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 7-1

Jackson hitting highlights:

Dominic Hellman: HR, 2B

Carson Burns: 2 H, 2B

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday March 29; 4 p.m.

Records: Jackson 3-1; Meadowdale 1-5

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-3

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Mason Lane: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Tommy McMahon: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K

Leyon Camantigue: .2 IP, 0 H, 0 R

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Jace Hampson: 2 for 2, BB, HBP, 3B, R, 3 RBI, SB

Leyon Camantigue: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI

ecords: Lynnwood 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-3

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday March 29; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Tuesday March 29; 4 p.m.

Girls Softball

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 12-7

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Stanwood 2-3

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday March 28; 4 p.m.

Mariner defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-2

No details reported

Records: Mariner 3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday March 28, 4 p.m.

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 14-4 (5 innings)

Mountlake Terrace highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 2, HR, 2 RBI

Cameron Dunn: HR, 2 RBI

Cedarcrest hitting highlights:

Madison Knowles: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Katharine Townley: 2 H, 2 RBI

Kaylee Hulse: 2 H, 2 RBI

Cedarcrest pitching:

Emma Duke: 5 IP, 4 R

Records: Cedarcrest 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Monday March 28, 4 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 9-0

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Meadowdale 1-2

Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Monday March 28; 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Emerson Norris (S) 6-3, 6-3

Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Coco Wilson (S) 6-4, 6-3

Hannah Wells (S) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-1, 6-4

Sophie Christensen (S) defeated Julie Anders (EW) 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

Doubles:

Anna Kowalchyk/Katie Stern (S) defeated Kristina Tran/Amanda Ly (EW) 6-2, 6-1

Anneke Hanson/Bri Ulrich (S) defeated Luisa Cano/Natalie Coloborg (EW) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

Camryn Kintner/Meg Loesch (S) defeated Joyce Ho/Makenna Cook (EW) 6-2, 1-6, (10-8)

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lake Stevens; Monday March 28; 3:30 p.m.

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-1

Emily Hamre (MP) defeated Odgerel Altangerel (L) 6-3, 6-3

Kokomi Mott (L) defeated Maddy Sulya (MP) 6-2, 6-0

Savanna Demella (MP) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Ava Beard/Jasmin Kilroy (MP) defeated Sydney Navarro/Lia Addisu (L) 6-0, 6-2

Cassidy Johnsen/Carolina Serna-Badillo (L) defeated Emma Arrizon/Camelia Sanchez (MP) 6-2, 6-4

Casey Kuchera/Shiara Landeros (MP) defeated Caitlin Weeks/Lexi Williams (S) 6-3, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Monday March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Chloe Lee (K) 6-4, 6-3

Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Chaitna Deshmukh (K) 6-4, 6-3

Riley Beirne (K) defeated Sabrina Reonal (L) 6-0, 6-0

Makana McDonough (K) defeated Aasha Lee (L) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Diya Patel/Jinny Min (K) defeated Hazel Warner/Ella Ray (M) 6-3, 6-4

Lilly Neumeister/Tori Lunbeck (K) defeated Catherin Ton/Rachel Lee (M) 6-4, 6-1

Margaret Moon/Rohini Arangam (K) defeated Ernie Shepherd/Bella Tang (M) 6-2, 6-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Jackson; Monday March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Halle Burt (E) defeated Michaela Tiya (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Lilly Thompson (E) defeated Keziah Liu (MT) 6-3, 6-0

Maddy McGuire (E) defeated Hannah Paul (MT) 6-4, 6-1

Halle Mudaliar (E) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles:

Camille Maggio/Rachel Dowdell (E) defeated Marion Tate/Kayla Afostal (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Jaelyn Mill/Celina Escamilla (E) defeated Mia Elsberry/Angela Garchev (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Kadalyna Franck/Samantha Rocha (E) defeated Lucia Garcia Mendes/Nina Dodgin (MT) 7-5, 6-0

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday March 28, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale tied Snohomish 1-1

Meadowdale goal: Kellen Pack

Meadowdale assist: Raymundo Herrera

Records: Meadowdale 2-2-1; Snohomish 4-0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Tuesday March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

No details reported

Records: Monroe 4-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Marysville-Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 2-1

Lynnwood goal: Edgar Olivas

Lynnwood assist: Ali Alzeer

Records: Marysville Pilchuck 1-4; Lynnwood 1-4

Lynnwood next game: at Arlington; Tuesday March 29; 7:30 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

No details reported

Records: Marysville Getchell 1-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Tuesday March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits