High school sports roundup for March 25, 2022

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 9-2
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Jacob Gabler: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 10 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Jacob Gabler: 2B, RBI
Jack Beers: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI
Lane Corsi: 2 H, 3B, 3 RBI
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-3; Shorewood 2-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday March 29; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 7-1
Jackson hitting highlights:
Dominic Hellman: HR, 2B
Carson Burns: 2 H, 2B
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday March 29; 4 p.m.
Records: Jackson 3-1; Meadowdale 1-5
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-3
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Mason Lane: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Tommy McMahon: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K
Leyon Camantigue: .2 IP, 0 H, 0 R
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Jace Hampson: 2 for 2, BB, HBP, 3B, R, 3 RBI, SB
Leyon Camantigue: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI
ecords: Lynnwood 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-3
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday March 29; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Tuesday March 29; 4 p.m.
Girls Softball
Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 12-7
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Stanwood 2-3
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday March 28; 4 p.m.
Mariner defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-2
No details reported
Records: Mariner 3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday March 28, 4 p.m.
Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 14-4 (5 innings)
Mountlake Terrace highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 2, HR, 2 RBI
Cameron Dunn: HR, 2 RBI
Cedarcrest hitting highlights:
Madison Knowles: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Katharine Townley: 2 H, 2 RBI
Kaylee Hulse: 2 H, 2 RBI
Cedarcrest pitching:
Emma Duke: 5 IP, 4 R
Records: Cedarcrest 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Monday March 28, 4 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 9-0
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Meadowdale 1-2
Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Monday March 28; 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Emerson Norris (S) 6-3, 6-3
Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Coco Wilson (S) 6-4, 6-3
Hannah Wells (S) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-1, 6-4
Sophie Christensen (S) defeated Julie Anders (EW) 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)
Doubles:
Anna Kowalchyk/Katie Stern (S) defeated Kristina Tran/Amanda Ly (EW) 6-2, 6-1
Anneke Hanson/Bri Ulrich (S) defeated Luisa Cano/Natalie Coloborg (EW) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)
Camryn Kintner/Meg Loesch (S) defeated Joyce Ho/Makenna Cook (EW) 6-2, 1-6, (10-8)
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lake Stevens; Monday March 28; 3:30 p.m.
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-1
Emily Hamre (MP) defeated Odgerel Altangerel (L) 6-3, 6-3
Kokomi Mott (L) defeated Maddy Sulya (MP) 6-2, 6-0
Savanna Demella (MP) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles:
Ava Beard/Jasmin Kilroy (MP) defeated Sydney Navarro/Lia Addisu (L) 6-0, 6-2
Cassidy Johnsen/Carolina Serna-Badillo (L) defeated Emma Arrizon/Camelia Sanchez (MP) 6-2, 6-4
Casey Kuchera/Shiara Landeros (MP) defeated Caitlin Weeks/Lexi Williams (S) 6-3, 6-1
Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Monday March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 5-2
Singles:
Sidney Wright (M) defeated Chloe Lee (K) 6-4, 6-3
Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Chaitna Deshmukh (K) 6-4, 6-3
Riley Beirne (K) defeated Sabrina Reonal (L) 6-0, 6-0
Makana McDonough (K) defeated Aasha Lee (L) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles:
Diya Patel/Jinny Min (K) defeated Hazel Warner/Ella Ray (M) 6-3, 6-4
Lilly Neumeister/Tori Lunbeck (K) defeated Catherin Ton/Rachel Lee (M) 6-4, 6-1
Margaret Moon/Rohini Arangam (K) defeated Ernie Shepherd/Bella Tang (M) 6-2, 6-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Jackson; Monday March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Halle Burt (E) defeated Michaela Tiya (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Lilly Thompson (E) defeated Keziah Liu (MT) 6-3, 6-0
Maddy McGuire (E) defeated Hannah Paul (MT) 6-4, 6-1
Halle Mudaliar (E) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles:
Camille Maggio/Rachel Dowdell (E) defeated Marion Tate/Kayla Afostal (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Jaelyn Mill/Celina Escamilla (E) defeated Mia Elsberry/Angela Garchev (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Kadalyna Franck/Samantha Rocha (E) defeated Lucia Garcia Mendes/Nina Dodgin (MT) 7-5, 6-0
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday March 28, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Soccer
Meadowdale tied Snohomish 1-1
Meadowdale goal: Kellen Pack
Meadowdale assist: Raymundo Herrera
Records: Meadowdale 2-2-1; Snohomish 4-0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Tuesday March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
No details reported
Records: Monroe 4-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Marysville-Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 2-1
Lynnwood goal: Edgar Olivas
Lynnwood assist: Ali Alzeer
Records: Marysville Pilchuck 1-4; Lynnwood 1-4
Lynnwood next game: at Arlington; Tuesday March 29; 7:30 p.m.
Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
No details reported
Records: Marysville Getchell 1-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Tuesday March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
