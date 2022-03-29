High school sports roundup for March 28, 2022

Girls Softball
Marysville Getchell defeated Meadowdale 11-9
Marysville Getchell highlights:
Teagan Carroll: 3 for 3, 2 3B, 3 RBI
Emme Witter: 3 H, HR
Parker Johnson: HR
Records: Marysville Getchell 1-3; Meadowdale 2-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Mariner; Wednesday March 30; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 15-1 (5 innings)
Snohomish hitting highlights:
Alli Wilson: 3 for 3, 2B, HR, 4 RBI
Avery Clark: 2 for 2, 2B, RBI
Hurley Mersberg: 2 for 3, 2B
Snohomish pitching highlights:
Cheyenne Siegler: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 K
Mountlake Terrace highlights:
Cameron Dunn: HR
Records: Snohomish 4-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday March 30, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Edmonds-Woodway 12-2
No details reported
Records: Marysville Pilchuck 2-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Wednesday March 30, 4:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.