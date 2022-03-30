High school sports roundup for March 29, 2022

Boys Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

The Royals scored all three of their runs in the first inning and held on to improve their conference record to 3-0.

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Leyon Camantigue: 6.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Tommy McMahon: .2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Jace Hampson: 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Mason Lane: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 3-0, 3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 4-3

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood; Wednesday March 30; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

Zaid Flynn hit a game-winning walk-off single to right field in the seventh inning as the Mavericks won their league season opener at home. John O’Connell also contributed in the win by going 2 for 3 and scoring a run.

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Adison Mattix: 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Robert Swan: 1 for 2, 2 BB, RBI

Next game: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday March 30; 4 p.m.

Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 2-4; Mountlake Terrace 0-3, 1-4

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway tied Cascade 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal:

Andrew Montero

Edmonds-Woodway assist:

Victor Ibarra

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1-1, 3-1-2; Cascade 1-2-2, 1-3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Arlington; Friday April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 6-0

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout: Jason Vavrick

Mountlake Terrace goals (minute marker):

Alex Lopez (11) assist from Ethan Wagner

Ethan Wagner (14) assist from Rasi McCarter

Fedel Tewolde (39) assist from Kyle Mervin

Fedel Tewolde (41)

Job Asudillo (46)

Fedel Tewolde (68)

Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-4, 1-5; Stanwood 1-4, 1-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Saturday April 2; 2 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Lynnwood defeated Arlington 3-2

Lynnwood goals:

Jonahtan Andrade-Velaquez; assist from Christian Sanchez-Ramirez

Alexis Villasenor; assist from Ali Alzeer

Ali Alzeer; assist from Jonathan Andrade-Velaquez

Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 2-3, 2-4; Arlington 1-4, 2-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale tied Everett 2-2

Meadowdale goals:

Theo Uherka-Hartman

Oscar Gonzalez

Records (conference and overall); Meadowdale 2-1-2, 2-2-2; Everett 3-1-1, 4-1-1

Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Friday April 1; 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 6-1

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Mackenzie Caple (A) 6-2, 6-2

Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Elle Roskelley (A) 6-0, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Elle Aalbu (A) 6-0, 6-2

Maia Ali (EW) defeated Meredith Marsh (A) 6-3, 5-1 (injury)

Doubles:

Zella Jones/Isabella Mathews (A) defeated Kristina Tran/Amanda Ly (EW) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

Makenna Cook/Natalie Coloborg (EW)defeated Haylie Angel/Emma Armes (A) 6-3, 7-5

Marissa Druxman/Julie Anders (EW) defeated Sophie Nichols/Adelynn Clement (A) 6-3, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; Thursday March 31; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 5-2

Singles:

Hannah Douglas (L) defeated Samanthra Sophan (C) 6-1, 6-3

Kokomi Mott (L) defeated Ai-Mi Lee (C) 6-4, 6-3

Odgerel Altangerel (L) defeated Tanya Germanova (C) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

Malia Murphy (C) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Fatou Manneh/Ania Porte (C) defeated Sydney Navarro/Lia Addisu (L) 7-6, 6-4

Kaiyana Blackwell/Semnal Beyene (L) defeated Meileigh Welch/Elise Moe (C) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1

Carolina Serna-Badillo/Cecilia Camacho (L) defeated Genevieve Albino/Elena Scordamaglia (C) 6-1, 6-4

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Wednesday March 30; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 7-0

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Jackson; Wednesday March 30; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Elle Greear (Mon) defeated Lindsey Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Hannah Paul (MT) defeated Presley Morton (Mon) 7-5, 6-0

Sara Skold (Mon) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Layla Persons (Mon) defeated Nina Dodgin (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Marion Tate/Phoebe Armentrout (MT) defeated Izzy Kindle /Lydia Mehl (Mon) 6-3, 7-6

Karissa Martin/Piper Newhouse (Mon) defeated Kayla Apostol/Lucia Garcia-Mendez (MT) 4-6, 6-2, (10-3)

Tanisha Segran/Jaeda Boomars (Mon) defeated Mia Elsberry/Angela Grachev (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday March 31, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Cedarcrest 195, Shorecrest 269, Lynnwood 307

At Lynnwood Golf Course

Top 10 finishers:

1. Charlotte Giffin (C) 41

2. Susanna Lee (L) 44

3. Maisie Walker (C) 49

T4. Hazel Beatty-Witt (SC) 52

T4. Piper Randall (SC) 52

T4. Hadley McDonough (C) 52

7. Emily Hansen (C) 53

8. Jordan Tikalsky (SC) 54

9. Zoya Hill-Sargizi (SC) 55

T10. Sydney Rapp (C) 56

T10. Monica Bentley (SC) 56

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorewood; Wednesday April 13; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits