High school sports roundup: March 11-15, 2022

Boys Baseball
Friday March 11
Edmonds-Woodway defeated West Seattle 4-2
Saturday March 12
West Seattle defeated Meadowdale 3-1
Monday March 14
Ballard defeated Meadowdale 13-2
Tuesday March 15
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Washington 5-0
Games scheduled for Thursday March 17
Edmonds-Woodway at Lake Stevens, 4 p.m.
Juanita at Lynnwood, 4 p.m.
Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, 4 p.m.
Girls Softball
Monday March 14
Lynnwood defeated West Seattle 13-12
Burlington-Edison defeated Meadowdale 7-1
Tuesday March 14
North Creek defeated Mountlake Terrace 17-0
Games scheduled for Friday March 17
Mountlake Terrace at Sammamish, 4:30 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley at Edmonds-Woodway, 4:30 p.m.
Games scheduled for Saturday March 18
Edmonds-Woodway vs Lake Washington, noon at Western Washington University
Lynnwood at Sedro-Woolley, 1 p.m. at Janicki Playfields
Boys Soccer
Saturday March 11
Edmonds-Woodway tied Kings 1-1
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 2-0
Mt. Si defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-2
Monday March 13
Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 2-1
Games on Wednesday March 15
Meadowdale vs Shorecrest at Shoreline Stadium, 7 p.m.
Shorewood at Edmonds-Woodway at Edmonds Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood, 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Monday March 13
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 172-194
Boys golf matches scheduled for Wednesday March 16
Cedarcrest vs Edmonds-Woodway, 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Shorewood vs Meadowdale, 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.