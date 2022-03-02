Letter to the editor: Moving on

Editor:

I just sat in on the 3/1/22 city council meeting during audience comments, where (former Councilmember) Adrienne Fraley-Monillas shared once again her disdain for the current city council president and (Councilmember) Diane Buckshnis.

She (Fraley-Monillas) was voted out overwhelmingly for her unprofessional behavior, bad actor antics, and lack of respect for citizens or anyone who opposed her agenda. She is a disgrace to anyone she thinks she is representing, not to mention, those of us who are forced to listen to her reckless rants. It is time that someone points out to her she was voted out for a reason. It is time for the mayor to tell her to stop being a bully to councilmembers.

Adrienne, move on! Do something good and focus on the future, not the past.

Kim Bayer-Augustavo

Edmonds