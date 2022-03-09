Letter to the editor: Multifamily housing isn’t always ‘affordable’

Editor:

There has been a lot of news in Edmonds and Washington state about “Affordable Housing” lately. I want to share my latest experience with this. My office is in the “No Corners” (formerly 5 Corners) area of Edmonds. Next door to my office on 82nd Place West was a 50-year-old, 1,886-square-foot rambler. The zoning has been multi-family for a long time. The home was built before the change in zoning.

Drive by and take a look, 21222 82nd Pl. W. On June 14, 2019, a developer bought this home for $550,000 (according to the Snohomish County Assessor’s Office). It was then torn down and in its place is now a two-story fourplex. They are for sale now. Two are priced at $824,000 and the other two are $899,000.

This was all legal and I might add “proper.” I believe real estate should be used for the best and highest use according to the market within the zoning and building code guidelines. My opinion is that this did not work out very well for people looking for affordable housing.

So beware rezoning single-family lots to multifamily, thinking you will get affordable housing. My opinion is that the government should not be involved in trying to create “affordable housing.” It seldom works and frankly is not the job of the government.

People should decide where they will live and it should be a place they can afford. If they work some other place it is called “commuting.” If you aren’t living in the home you want, where you want it, then you need to make a plan to increase your income and/or save enough to be able to afford it.

I hope to see some lively discussion of this idea. Best wishes to all, even those of you who disagree with me.

Ben Cain

Edmonds