Letter to the editor: Thanks to all who supported Edmonds International Women’s Day

Editor:

I wanted to take an opportunity to thank everyone that helped make our 4th Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day a success. Since its inception in 2019, what was to be a one-time event has expanded each year in content and attendance. For many, this year’s event marked the first time they attended a large event since our 2020 luncheon, which happened three days before the shutdown. Despite still being in the thick of the pandemic in 2021, we were able to have a virtual, two-day event, closing it out with Sue Bird as our keynote speaker.

This year’s event sought to create participation from several pathways. As a hybrid event, we capped the in-person attendance to 125 people to keep it palatable for those who were somewhat comfortable being in a larger space. We also offered it via livestream. With both, attendees were able to participate in real-time Q&A via an online platform that fed into mobile device. With two panels and two keynote speakers, it made for a full afternoon, but one with great food and a fantastic view of the waterfront.

My intent has always been to provide a free and accessible event for all to attend. As the event has grown each year, this goal has only been possible with the support of event speakers, generous individuals and business owners that have donated time, talent, and treasure in underwriting most of the costs. I’m a believer in also making sure my own funds contribute as a way of giving back to the community.

Thank you to Girls on the Run Snohomish County for being our nonprofit partner; Cline Jewelers and DME CPA Group for being our lead sponsors; Rogue, National Organization for Women – Seattle Chapter, Walnut Street Coffee, EPIC Group Writers, and KDMC, whose support helped underwrite our venue costs.

Thank you to the staff of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, FeedMe Hospitality, Harvey Homes NW, Field by Morgan & Moss, Reefcombers Studios, and a host of day-of volunteers for creating a comfortable space and providing stellar customer service. A special thank you to AtWork! Susan Paine, Heather Damron, Nikki Glaros and Luke Distlehorst for helping underwrite the costs of the in-person meals, as well as Workhorse, Chef Dane Catering and Kelnero for supporting our post-event reception.

Finally, thank you to those who have attended the event every year. The efforts and grown of the event wouldn’t happen without your participation. There is something powerful and refreshing about having a cross section of women with varying political beliefs, socio-economic backgrounds, careers, and life experiences gather under one roof to share in an uplifting experience and showcasing local voices. We can all share space.

Alicia Crank

Edmonds