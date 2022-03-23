Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee seeks new members

The Edmonds Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee (CPC) is seeking new members. The committee works to address the future impacts of climate change, to implement conservation ideas, and to encourage city staff and citizens to conserve current resources.

The committee meets the first Thursday of each month from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Meetings are currently held via Zoom but will be at City Hall when the city moves back to in-person meetings for boards and commissions.

Interested parties can fill-out an application online at tinyurl.com/7j72c89c or may request an application by emailing carolyn.lafave@edmondswa.gov or calling 425-771-0247. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022.

The city encourages women, people of color and other underrepresented groups to apply for service on this board.

The mayor will review all completed applications and appoint new members based on the applicants’ ability to broaden the committee’s perspective and viewpoints.