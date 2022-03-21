Meadowdale 5th graders take 1st, E-W 8th graders 2nd in state feeder tourney

Competing in their respective grade levels, the fifth-grade boys basketball feeder program team from Meadowdale won the championship during last weekend’s state tournament in Spokane, while the eighth-grade team from Edmonds-Woodway took second place.

The Meadowdale fifth graders went 5-0 in the tournament, defeating the Liberty Lake Lightning to earn the title. The Edmonds-Woodway eighth graders went 4-1 on the weekend, losing to Richland in the championship game.

Meadowdale also sent its sixth- through eighth-grade teams to the state tourney. The eighth-grade team went 3-1 for the weekend while the sixth- and seventh-grade teams finished with 2-2 records.

Edmonds-Woodway’s seventh-grade team competed as well, finishing seventh in state.