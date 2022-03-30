Meadowdale HS Key Club pet drive for PAWS draws donors

The Meadowdale High School Key Club offered thanks to community members for their generous contributions to the March 26 PAWS fundraiser at the high school. “You have helped so many animals, and our local PAWS of Lynnwood sincerely appreciated your donations in service and support,” said Meadowdale Key Club adviser Jenae Kirby.
