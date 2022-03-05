Midnight Cookie Co. receives WISH fund grant to cover losses from robbery     

Edmonds’ Midnight Cookie Co. is the latest beneficiary of the Edmonds Chamber Foundation’s disaster recovery grant program called the WISH Fund.

Late Feb. 2, the company’s location in Edmonds’ Firdale Village was the victim of an armed robbery.

Though this incident was obviously awful for both our business and our employees, we couldn’t be more grateful to the Edmonds community for supporting us in our time of need,” said Manish Gaud of Midnight Cookie Co. “The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Edmonds Police Department went out of their way to make sure that we were taken care of and offered their assistance and services in an ‘above and beyond’ way.”

“Specifically, we’d like to thank the Edmonds police officer on duty during the night of the robbery, who was masterful in his navigation of the situation and for making our employees feel safe and protected immediately after the incident. We love being a part of the Edmonds community and strive to continue to deliver joy through cookies to the community for years to come!”

To donate or learn more about the WISH Fund, visit edmondschamberfoundation.org/wish-fund