Mobile Mammovan will be visiting Aurora Marketplace parking lot in March, April

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance’s mobile Mammovan is scheduled to be parked in front of the Edmonds Aurora Marketplace Safeway store on three upcoming dates:
Monday, March 26
Saturday, April 9
Monday, April 25
Patients must book appointments in advance by calling 206-606-7800.
The Aurora Marketplace Safeway is located at 23632 Highway 99 in Edmonds.
