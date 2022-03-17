North Sound Church invites public to celebration service March 27

With public health authorities’ recent relaxation of masking mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Sound Church is hosting a celebration service at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 27 to welcome back congregation members — some of whom have been watching online for more than two years.
Following the service, there will be a lunch prepared by the church’s Club Grub volunteers, plus a bouncy house and popcorn for the kids. The public is invited to join the celebration in person or online.
