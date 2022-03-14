On the Fence temporary art installation celebrates Floretum Garden Club’s 100th anniversary

Just in time for spring, Edmonds artist Mona T. Smiley-Fairbanks installed a large, brightly-colored installation featuring Edmonds’ official flower, the dahlia, in celebration of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s 100th anniversary.

The installation is in a fitting location at the Frances Anderson Center playfield fence (700 Main St.) because it faces 729 Main, one of Edmonds’ historic houses and former home of Floretum Club founder Anna Bassett.

According to an Edmonds Arts Commission news release, the Floretum Garden Club has helped shape Edmonds over the decades, partnering with the city to plant corner gardens, assist with potting downtown hanging baskets, selling locally-grown plants at its annual plant sale, and offering programs and workshops to the community. The club also has several commemorative programs and projects lined up for 2022. Learn more at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org.

The arts commission also noted that is offers an opportunity for regionally-based artists to create temporary outdoor art installations on two fence lines in downtown Edmonds through its On the Fence program. The commission is interested in encouraging a visual conversation through the installations, as well as highlighting the works of emerging and established artists. The On the Fence Temporary Public Art Program started with a single project in 2010, part of an artist-in-resident program, and has grown into a rotating exhibit of temporary public art installations at 2nd Avenue South and Dayton Street and the Frances Anderson Center Playfield on Main Street. For information about the program, go to: https://tinyurl.com/OnTheFenceArt.