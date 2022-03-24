One more week to vote in Best of Edmonds 2022

More than 4,200 people have voted so far in the 2022 Best of Edmonds contest presented by My Edmonds News and sponsored by KDMC Marketing.

You still have time to pick your favorites in categories ranging from accountants to electricians to restaurants, but don’t delay: The voting deadline is midnight Friday, April 1, 2022.

Here’s how it works:

Vote at this link. You can vote in every category or just the ones you care about — the choice is yours. Remember that voting ends at midnight Friday, April 1.

We will name first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, based on the number of votes received.

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.

Please note a few clarifiers:

In some categories, we received numerous nominations — too many to fit into our voting platform. To make it fair, we chose for the final list those businesses/organizations, entities or individuals that received multiple nominations. For the most part, we limited nominations to those entrants based in Edmonds or that had a strong Edmonds connection in terms of providing services to residents. This was a judgment call on our part but we had to draw the line somewhere, as there were many nominations from other cities. These nominations came from our community and we weren’t familiar with all of them. We did our best to check accuracy of names. That said, there still may be errors and for that we apologize in advance.

Thanks again for participating, happy voting and good luck to all nominees!

— Teresa Wippel, Publisher