Plan ahead for SR 104, Interstate 5 closures next week due to Sound Transit work

Drivers should plan ahead for several overnight lane and ramp closures on State Route 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension:
- The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Monday, March 21 through the morning of Thursday, March 24. The 220th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed during that time.
- The eastbound State Route 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Tuesday, March 22 through the morning of Friday, March 25.
- Two left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24 to 5 a.m. Friday, March 25. This nightly closure will resume Sunday, March 27 and continue through the morning of Friday, April 1.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.