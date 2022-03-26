Poet’s Corner: Tattoos, The Indestructible Canvas of the Soul, Voice Recognition 1966

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Tattoos

(Honoring the 50th Anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s “Blue”)

songs are like tattoos…

words

imprinted

on the skin of my soul.

music

embedded

in the voice of my memory.

Love

creates

wounds,

opens

pores,

to receive

colors,

images,

leaving

forever marks

on my heart,

my soul,

wherefrom

I

continuously

sing and

speak

for the

remainder of my days.

Donna M. Rudiger

The Indestructible Canvas of the Soul

The Artwork of Kenjiro Nomura – Cascadia Art Museum

The sign painter’s tools became

megaphones for truth and resiliency.

Incarcerated without justifiable cause, he

refused to permit his life to be paused.

A man’s heart can be broken, but the

soul and spirit are stewards of promise.

The canvas of the soul is the medium which conveys

adjudicated truth of circumstance, revealing

the darkness of man’s inhumanity to man.

Creative energy persistently flowed through paintbrush and pen,

sketching and articulating his experience on

storyboards of canvas and paper.

His subjugated voice roared reality and correctness,

shouting in colors of survival, adaptability and victory.

Images of black windows in his paintings were

transfigured to messages of light,

seeds of hope and promise

secretly germinating with

revelation for future generations.

Kenjiro’s freedom in 1945 released new synchronous energy,

validating his undeniable place in art history.

Contining to nurture his artistic abilities as an

imperative for individuality and mental health,

his passion to paint modernist images

from grief and loss

propelled him to the status of

“prophet on canvas”.

Donna M. Rudiger

Voice Recognition 1966

It was the year of a silence so deep, only my spirit could hear it.

My generation sacrificed talented future leaders and fathers of our children.

My cousin Buddy returned from ‘Nam in a body bag.

His third term of service as an assault helicopter gunner abruptly ended,

spawning seeds of depression and despair in my family.

I bolstered my courage listening to Simon and Garfunkel’s “I am a Rock”!

Dylan crooned about “the times they are a’changin’”,

Peter, Paul and Mary placated our emotions with “Blowin’ in the Wind”;

Barry McGuire billowed prophecy in the truth of “The Eve of Destruction”.

The Jesus Movement was expanding across the globe, while

Martin Luther King’s “I have a Dream”, incited unprecedented courage and hope!

In the shadows, Janis Joplin championed screams for all of us.

It was my junior year; I was an active member of the Debate Team.

Every spring the local VFW sponsored a debate forum on a current political topic.

For spring 1966, the topic was the Vietnam War.

When given the opportunity to speak, I postured a question…

“What is that sound I hear?”

I ranted about the “sounds of war”…gunfire and bombs,

heart cries of trauma and fear, crashing aircraft and jet-fueled fires,

the wailing of innocent children slaughtered by the war machine, and

unforgettable reverberations manifested by war on the next generations.

I was astonished when I was awarded second place in the debate,

but not as surprised as my Father who now recanted

his position of “when I want your opinion, I will give it to you.”

After this recognition, I had earned my “voice” and his respect.

Our nation has participated in a keening cacophony of war noise since 1861.

Are we really listening, learning and pursuing

what we are called to do as stewards of the written word?

In retrospect, as I compiled memories and annotations to compose this prose,

I realized the debate was my first assignment as a “messenger”,

a mission which permeates all my writing, both past and present.

My voice is an anointed roar; the enemy retreats at the adjudication of truth!!!

Donna M. Rudiger

Donna began writing poetry and prose during her adolescent years living in southeastern Pennsylvania. An active participant of several writing groups in the Puget Sound area, she is an award-winning EPIC poet and teaches poetry workshops. Her work has been published in Soundings from the Salish Sea in 2018, the Skagit River Anthology in 2020 and previous issues of the My Edmonds News Poet’s Corner. She was one of several poetry readers for Epic Group Writers Poets at the 2022 Day of Remembrance for Japanese Americans held at Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds. She’s a retired technical writer and enjoys filming the wildlife near her home in the Cascade foothills of Arlington. You may contact her at donna.beamer66@gmail.com.