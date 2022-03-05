Poet’s Corner: Wanderers, The Voice of Nomura San, A Product of His Time

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Wanderers

Progress moves

ever forward

paths followed

create the footprints

of our destiny

the fertility of dreams

pinpoint the road

to our destination

who we are

is either a matter

of choice

or circumstance

disconnected from “polite society”

the homeless roam

urban streets

lacking a homeowners association

they live in

unsightly encampments

surrounded by

abandoned shopping carts,

mounds of trash

we stay clear of them

looking to avoid the malady

that brought them here

they have become the untouchables

a blight on the urban landscape

untrustworthy squatters

eliciting fear and loathing

through the pain

of their wanderings

they are forced

to move

to creep through

the shadows

like ships lost

in the night

often

colliding with storms

of unchecked emotions

how many;

mis-steps,

disappointments,

lead to

this time

this place

solutions

to address

their situation

flow freely

those in power,

stand patiently

in line

as if awaiting

the coronation

of a King,

yet,

the throne

remains empty.

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~

The Voice of Nomura San

(Looking out to Look in)

Gazing out the windows of quonset huts

Artist Kenjiro Nomura must look inside

to understand the world outside of himself

the world outside where he belongs

has been taken away

seen through confinement

everything framed like a picture

I love you America

why have you fallen

out of love with me

real love and respect

flow in both directions

what you do to me

you do to you

how can I share the beauty

of trees swaying in the wind

the cavalcade of springtime bouquets

sunshine sparkling on the water

a grey overcast day changing shadows

harvest moon nature’s hurricane lamp

diming as stray clouds drift by

there is no judgment in nature

Why have you unfairly judged me?

rustling leaves

wind blown fragrance

an elemental part

of a creative mind

cannot be imprisoned

You hold my body

Never my spirit

Never my soul

as long as I am here

you are in this concentration camp with me.

imprisoned by your hate and ignorance

Your barbed wire,

high fences,

barbarous guards,

with teeth grinding

looking for any reason

to inflict pain,

undermine my dignity

and that of my fellow prisoners

goes for naught!

as you stare at my art

remember,

the looking will never be enough without the understanding.

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~

A Product of His Time

I arrived feeling like an odd colored M&M in a candy dish

the gaze from the coach, a rosy faced man with – a stern look

told me what I was in for

he stood sizing up the new arrivals to the high school

back and forth glances moving like the carriage of a typewriter

making mental notes of which sports he was considering

the new recruits were best suited for

when he came to me he hit his mental space bar and carriage return

made a note“Too small”, Too fidgety, too—-?

his midwest Kansas mindset only allowed him

to make comfortable choices and decisions

never to color outside of the lines

I received no invitations to tryout for any of the school’s sports teams

during PE classes the coach was surprised that I could out jump, out run and out maneuver

his most talented basketball players

no offers were forthcoming

he stuck to his guns

not being deterred, I tried out for the Special Services teams

made first string in both basketball and baseball

often playing the high school in both sports

I made sure my performance reminded the coach

who he let slip through his fingers

one day when the coach was especially annoyed by me

he took me aside and read me the riot act

“Bigelow”! “You are noisy and cocky”

even though, you have earned an “A” in PE

I am giving you an “F” because of your attitude

What do you think of that?

well Sir, since I am an honor student and

have no plans to be either a PE teacher

or a coach

The “ F” should be of little consequence

looking back, my retort probably did not serve

as my most shining moment

I waited for the coach to come down from the ceiling

then quickly departed

in the interim, two years had passed and I was a high school Junior,

sitting in the snack bar with friends, 2 weeks prior to the end of summer vacation

the coach strolled in, surveyed the table and roared “Bigelow stand up”!

the coach gave me the once over twice and said, “Bigelow you are coming out for football”!

I guess, at 6 feet tall and 175 pounds

I was no longer Too small, Too fidgety, too —-?

under the coach’s tutelage I learned the game of football,

never to cheat and that academics were more important than sports

In 2008 the coach’s son had contacted me regarding the passing of his father

I was to know that the coach thought highly of me and I should know it!

the social mores of the 1950s and early 1960s

forced the coach to be a product of his time

not allowing him to tell me

what he truly thought of me

and not allowing me to ask.

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Previously published in the Arizona Centennial Anthology and in Between the Lines, Gerald is a board member for EPIC Group Writers and chairs a monthly poetry group. He edited and contributed to Soundings from the Salish Sea (A Pacific Northwest Poetry Anthology).

In 2019, Gerald was selected to read his poetry with the Washington State Poet Laureate. He helped establish a bi-monthly Poet’s Corner featurette in My Edmonds News to showcase the work of local poets. He has a new book of poetry on Amazon entitled, Memories Looking Through a Screen Door.

Among his other credits, Gerald has read his poetry at the 2019 and 2021 Edmonds Arts Festivals, read and served on a discussion panel for the Edmonds Friends of the Library, participated in poetry readings and a discussion panel at the celebration for the winner of the 2021 Paz Prize for Poetry (Alejandro Perez-Cortez), and acted as manager and a featured poetry reader for Epic Group Writers Poets at the 2022 Day of Remembrance for Japanese Americans held at Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds.