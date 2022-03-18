Preliminary results show Edmonds Schools Foundation breakfast raises nearly $180K

Preliminary results from the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s annual A Recipe for Success breakfast indicate the Friday morning event raised $179,743 to support students and educators in the Edmonds School District. The virtual event drew more than 355 local civic and business leaders, district staff and community supporters.

As families continue to be impacted by unemployment, homelessness and rising costs due to inflation, the funds will be used to provide a wide range of programs and wrap-around services to support children in need. Programs include post-secondary scholarships, classroom and schoolwide grants for innovative teaching ideas, school supplies, and test fees, alongside all important nutrition services provided by the Nourishing Network.

During the event, guests were treated to a live performance from the Meadowdale High School Jazz Band along with a welcome from Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas. Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi and Balderas spoke of the collaboration between the two organizations and the importance of aligning their resources to create the best support system possible for families in need.

Guests also heard from a variety of presenters, including the Lynnwood High School Royals Robotics team members Meredith and Kimberly Comacho, and Work Adjustment Supervisor Sue Daniels. Daniels spoke of the invaluable impact foundation grants have on providing the necessary tools to help teach work experience skills for students with developmental delays and disabilities.

“At the foundation, we believe it’s incredibly important to support all our students,” Brandi said. “All truly means all, and we are inspired by these students and grateful for the opportunity to provide grants that support every aspect of learning in our district. We can’t do this without the help of our community partners, businesses, and grantors, we are incredibly thankful for them.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell. Learn more at www.foundationesd.org