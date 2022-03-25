Prep boys soccer photo gallery: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Marysville-Pilchuck 4 hours ago 80 Edmonds-Woodway’s Richard Duncan advances the ball. E-W defenders Raghavendra Raghhu (5) and Richard Duncan (3) vs. Marysville-Pilchuck’s Jose Goves Lopez (13). The Warriors’ Andrew Montero (14) and PIlchuck’s Jonathan Ochoa (6). E-W’s Ruairi McGuigan (17) and Pilchuck’s Jose Govea Lopez (13). E-W’s Jack Carden (6).; Ryan Hanby (22) controls the ball for E-W as Michael Alvarado (15) pursues. The Warriors’ Benjamin Hanson (18) and Pilchuck’s Uriel Alverez-Cruz (5); Michael Alvarado (15) takes the ball for the Tomahawks while the Warriors’ Phillip Borchert (13) defends. E-W’s Kincaid Sund (23) and Pilchuck’s Jorge Hernandez-Solis (17) . The Warriors’ Raghavendra Raghu (5) and the Tomahawks’ Jose Govea Lopez (13). Photos from the Edmonds-Woodway High School boys soccer team’s 5-1 win over Marysville-Pilchuck March 22. — Photos by Michael Bury
