Public notice: Port of Edmonds special meeting and meeting cancellation

The Port of Edmonds has scheduled a Special Commission Meeting and Staff Retreat on Tuesday March 22, 2022 at 9 a.m.
They cancelled their regularly scheduled business meeting on Monday March 28, 2022 at 7 p.m.
The public is invited to attend in person or join us via Zoom.
You can find this information on the Port website at www.portofedmonds.org.
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.