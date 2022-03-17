Public notice: Port of Edmonds special meeting and meeting cancellation

The Port of Edmonds has scheduled a Special Commission Meeting and Staff Retreat on Tuesday March 22, 2022 at 9 a.m.

They cancelled their regularly scheduled business meeting on Monday March 28, 2022 at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend in person or join us via Zoom.

You can find this information on the Port website at www.portofedmonds.org.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds