PUD launches new ‘Reading Between the Lines’ program in local libraries

Snohomish County PUD is launching a new partnership and reading program with Everett Public Libraries and Sno-Isle Public Libraries. The new reading program, “Reading Between the Lines,” will donate books to area libraries four times throughout the year. The books will range in topics from renewable energy to the science and technology of electricity, conservation and sustainability.

“We hope that this program will energize readers of all ages and empower them to reflect on important, interesting and entertaining topics,” said Julee Cunningham, PUD director of communications, marketing and business readiness.

The first book, “Energy Island: How One Community Harnessed the Power of the Wind and Changed Their World,” is now available at branches of Sno-Isle Libraries and Everett Libraries. The book, written by Allen Drummond, tells the story of how residents of Samsø, a Danish island, reduced their carbon emissions by 140% and became energy independent in a decade.

As part of the program, the PUD and participating libraries will share reviews of the donated books from local libraries.