Reader View: War in Ukraine — What can I do?

For the past three weeks, our television and computer screens have been filled with the terrible images of war in Ukraine. This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the U.S. Congress asking for help. Many of us have been praying for a rapid and just resolution to this conflict so that human suffering may end.

We have also begun a humanitarian mission from Edmonds to help refugees in Western Ukraine on their way to the West. North Sound Church, in cooperation with Mission Dispatch, has given over $40,000 for humanitarian relief in Uzhgorod, through the Nehemiah Center there. Edmonds residents and North Sound members John and Jean Taylor have had a personal relationship with the Nehemiah Center for over 20 years. With the generosity of people in Edmonds, the Nehemiah Center is now reaching out with supplies to neighboring villages, churches, centers and sites.

If you would like to contribute to this effort, please contact North Sound Church or Mission Dispatch. All contributions will go directly to Ukraine for relief efforts.

North Sound Church

404 Bell Street

Edmonds, WA 98020

206-498-3532

info@northsoundchurch.com

Mission Dispatch

PO Box 641

Edmonds, WA 98020-0641

Mission Dispatch – Ukraine Crisis

jtaylor@jtaylorconsulting.net

— Pastor Barry Crane, North Sound Church