Recommended Reads: ‘The Price of Secrets’ a story of family, love and destiny

The Price of Secrets, by Jacquie May Miller

Once you finish this touching book, get ready to hug your loved ones, treasure your times together, and celebrate when they are near. Years ago when Jamie was on her way to college in California, she was exiled from her family by her mother. Jamie’s grievous insult, as perceived by her mother, was to become pregnant without a husband. Jamie left and isolated from all her family and friends she showed the courage to have her baby. Eventually she found the love of her life and they raised her son together. Now she’s tragically lost her husband, and her mother has passed away. Can she go home again? Can she introduce her adult son to his biological father? Can she determine which of the two men is his father?

After her sudden disappearance 25 years ago, Jamie knows that her appearance at her high school reunion will be a shock to many friends, and to those she was once so close to. Not everyone is pleased to see her, yet some are thrilled and entranced. What will be the reaction from the two men who may be an unsuspecting father? One of them has no children. The other has a daughter. How will this development impact their families? How will they react to Jamie and will they want to meet her son Justin? Meeting his biological father is a life-altering event for Justin. What is ahead now for him and the plans he had?

Author Jacquie May Miller shares a dramatic story of family, love and fateful destiny. She’s talented at revealing how the ripples from one person’s life and decisions impact the lives and actions of other people. Repercussions multiply across this cast of characters. The reader is engaged and enraptured by life’s consequences and different characters’ reactions. What is The Price of Secrets, and who pays that price? When courage is shown, can Jamie take destiny into her own hands and redirect it?

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.