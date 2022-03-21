Registration now open for Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parades, fun runs

Registration is now open on the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce website for the following Edmonds Kind of 4th of July traditions: the Baby Brackett 1K and Beat Brackett 5K and both the children’s parade and main parade.

To participate in both the Baby and Beat Brackett runs, you must register online by Monday, June 27. No day-of registration is available.

Baby Brackett IK: This race is perfect for folks who prefer a more leisurely start to the holiday and families with small children who can’t go the full 5K distance. Sign up for the Baby Brackett 1K for only $20 (up to four participants). Comes with race bib! Race times not recorded. The race starts at 7:50 a.m. at Edmonds City Park.