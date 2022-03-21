Registration now open for Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parades, fun runs

Registration is now open on the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce website for the following Edmonds Kind of 4th of July traditions: the Baby Brackett 1K and Beat Brackett 5K and both the children’s parade and main parade.
To participate in both the Baby and Beat Brackett runs, you must register online by Monday, June 27. No day-of registration is available.
Baby Brackett IK: This race is perfect for folks who prefer a more leisurely start to the holiday and families with small children who can’t go the full 5K distance. Sign up for the Baby Brackett 1K for only $20 (up to four participants). Comes with race bib! Race times not recorded. The race starts at 7:50 a.m. at Edmonds City Park.
Beat Brackett 5K: The 5K winds through the scenic Town of Woodway. Often attracting over 750 runners, it’s the perfect athletic kickoff to a full day of An Edmonds Kind of 4th excitement. Race starts at 8 a.m. at Edmonds City Park.
- Choice of live or virtual participation
- Electronic timing with RFID chips for live runners
- Race to beat ol’ man Brackett!
- Medals for top finishers of LIVE race.
- early-bird bonus: Register before Monday, May 9 and get a Beat Brackett race shirt! (5k only)
Virtual Beat Brackett: Unable to join on race day, hate getting up early or want to just say you raced? Choose the virtual race option and pick your route, race date and time and cross your own finish line.
Virtual runners get a race shirt (if registered by Monday, May 9) and numbered bib (no timing chip)
Children’s Parade: Free to participate. Just show up at Children’s Parade Registration (Ace Hardware parking lot) between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Main Parade: Registration is online only and the deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, June 20. The following fees are charged to participants:
- Groups and Individuals – $35. No vehicle included. Add a vehicle for $35 — limit two. (Car or motorcycle clubs should email alicia@edmondswa.com)
- Commercial, Business, Corporation – $100. No vehicle included. Add a vehicle for $35 — limit two.
- Political – $500. One vehicle included. Add a vehicle for $35 – limit two. For any person running for political office to advertise your campaign. Category is limited to 10 entries. If you are running for office, you cannot participate in the parade unless you register as a political entry. (The only exception is if the current mayor is running – the Edmonds mayor has a standing position in each year’s parade but cannot advertise their campaign.)
Learn more and register for the main parade here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.