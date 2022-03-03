Reminder: DeMiero Jazz Festival returns to Edmonds March 3-4

The 46th annual DeMiero Jazz Festival takes place at several downtown Edmonds locations March 3-4. This event will be bringing in more than 30 jazz chors for a non-competitive chance to perform and work with professional jazz artists. The daytime performances, clinics and master classes are open to the public for free and can be viewed from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Venues include the Edmonds Center for the Arts, North Sound Center and Community Christian Fellowship.

Tickets are available for purchase to see the performance of the professional jazz artists in concert Friday night at 7 p.m. The headline artists this year include ethe New York Voices and Emily Braden. The New York Voices features top-tier vocalists Kim Nazarian, Darmon Meader, Lauren Kinhan and Peter Eldridge. These artists will be working directly with students during the daytime festival.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test are required to attend the Friday night performance.

Learn more about the festival here.