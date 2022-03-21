Reminder: Next winter market set for Saturday, March 26

The City of Edmonds notes that the next winter market is coming up Saturday, March 26 at 5th Avenue North between Main Street and Bell Street.
The final winter market will be Saturday, April 30. Hours on both dates are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Over 55 vendors will be participating, offering items that include artisan packaged food, jewelry and locally made home items. You can learn more about the vendors at www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket.
