Reminder: Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat Agenda

Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat Agenda

March 22, 2022 9 a.m. In-Person & Zoom

SPECIAL COMMISSION MEETING

CALL TO ORDER

FLAG SALUTE

CONSENT AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS

COMMISSION & STAFF RETREAT

STRATEGIC PLAN

NORTH PORTWALK / SEAWALL PROJECT

NEW ADMINSTRATION / MAINTENANCE BUILDING

PROJECT FINANCING

The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission Meetings. Social distancing recommended, mask optional. Or join us remotely via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.