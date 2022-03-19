Reminder: Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat Agenda

Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat Agenda
March 22, 2022 9 a.m. In-Person & Zoom
SPECIAL COMMISSION MEETING
CALL TO ORDER
FLAG SALUTE
CONSENT AGENDA
PUBLIC COMMENTS
COMMISSION & STAFF RETREAT
STRATEGIC PLAN
NORTH PORTWALK / SEAWALL PROJECT
NEW ADMINSTRATION / MAINTENANCE BUILDING
PROJECT FINANCING
The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission Meetings. Social distancing recommended, mask optional. Or join us remotely via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.
Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.