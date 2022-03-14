Save the date: Edmonds Kiwanis Club fundraising dinner and auction set for May 6

The Kiwanis Club of Edmonds is sponsoring a fundraising dinner and auction, “Raising the Tide for All Kids,” Friday, May 6 at the Edmonds Yacht Club.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person (plus credit card fees), and include dinner and drinks. Learn more and purchase tickets at edmondskiwanis.org.
The Edmonds Yacht Club is located at 326 Admiral Way on the Edmonds waterfront.
