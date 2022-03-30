Scene from Edmonds: Aircraft carrier, cruise ship 3 hours ago 121 The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier passes by Edmonds March 26. The cruise ship Ovation of the Seas sails past Edmonds Tuesday evening, March 29. — Photos by Julia Wiese
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.