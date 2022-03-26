Scene in Edmonds: Clouds, Main Street view, dogs 2 hours ago 45 Early morning clouds, by Sharon O’Brien Always a special view heading down Main Street, by Ron Larue Doodle twins Lucy and Sienna visit Mona Smiley-Fairbanks’ art installation at 7th and Main commemorating Floretum Garden Club’s 100th anniversary, by Liz Smalley. Seen around town by local photographers.
