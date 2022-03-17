Scene in Edmonds: Grand opening for the Boathouse Taproom

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of Salish Sea Brewing’s newest location — the Boathouse Taproom in the Harbor Square business complex.
Learn more about the taproom’s history and offerings in our earlier story here. For more information, visit salishbrewing.com/boathouse.
— Photos by Kathy Passage
