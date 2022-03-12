Scene in Edmonds: Look what I see in my tree

Photographer Ken Pickle spotted this barred owl from his kitchen window Friday evening — the first he has seen this year.
So beautiful! My favorite nights are the nights when the barred owls are calling to each other. I moved here from Minnesota, where I learned the call of the loon. Edmonds has the eagles and owls for a soundtrack. We are blessed to live among these creatures.
Yes. “Who, Who, Who cooks for you!”