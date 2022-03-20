Scene in Edmonds: Marsh birds Posted: March 20, 2022 64 A Great Blue Heron nests high up in a tree on the north edge of the Edmonds Marsh. It’s just barely visible now, before the tree leaves pop out, photographer Bill Ray notes. A hummingbird perches at the marsh walkway between the parking lot and the cattails. — Photos taken Sunday at the Edmonds Marsh by Bill Ray
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.