Scene in Edmonds: Salmon pen moved into place

On Sunday morning, volunteers from the Puget Sound Angler Association SnoKing chapter (PSA) — along with Port of Edmonds employees — spent two hours moving the coho salmon fish pen, which has been moored in the marina for the past three weeks, out to the Edmonds fishing pier.

This pen was initially stocked with 30,000 coho salmon smolt. It will remain moored at the fishing pier until April or May, when the fish will be released. This will give them time to grow, become acclimated to salt water, and hopefully become imprinted to the Edmonds area.

Some fish will stay locally and some will make their way to the Pacific Ocean. When they mature, those that survive may be caught by local fishermen or find a local stream to navigate and spawn.

— Story and photos by Doug Parrott