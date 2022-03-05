Scene in Edmonds: Sweet celebration for Edmonds Bookshop Posted: March 5, 2022 34 The Edmonds Bookshop’s 50th anniversary celebration Saturday marked a half century of continuous operation serving the Edmonds community. To help mark the occasion, former owner (and now part-time employee) Mary Kay Sneeringer passed out a variety of bite-sized cupcakes at the door. You can read the full story of the bookshop’s evolution in Edmonds here (Photo by Larry Vogel)
