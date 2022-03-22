Sound Transit CEO to speak at March 29 Economic Alliance Coffee Chat

The next Economic Alliance Snohomish County Coffee Chat on Tuesday, March 29 will feature a virtual update from Sound Transit Chief Executive Officer Peter Rogoff.
Learn more about plans for connecting the region is being connected. The free event runs from 8:30-9:30 p.m. via Zoom.
You can RSVP here.
