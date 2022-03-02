Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck back in its usual spot Thursday-Saturday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck is back to serving you three days this week. Visit them Thursday-Saturday in Scotty’s usual Edmonds location, at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot.
Celebrate March with an order of freshly made Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad or fish tacos.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.