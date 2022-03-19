Sponsor spotlight: Tips for setting up a temporary kitchen during your remodel

So, everything in the kitchen must be moved out! Get started — the earlier the better.

It’s time to pack the dishes and move any food items you keep in the kitchen to a good storage location – but remember, you will have to get into them at times during the remodeling project.

Decide which items might need to be unpacked during the remodeling process and keep these items near the top of your boxes. It’s a good idea to label your boxes to make it easier to find these items.

Pack things in clearly labeled boxes so restocking cabinets will be easier.

Set up a temporary mini-kitchen, somewhere near a small table for eating is best. The dining room or a large laundry room sometimes works nicely. You will also need space to set up your small appliances in this area. Try to be close to a sink or water source if possible. If the weather is nice, you can also use your patio grill.

If you frequently prepare meals in your kitchen, a kitchen remodel will pose you with many culinary conundrums. A temporary kitchen is not ideal, but at least will help you cook an edible meal instead of eating out every day of the week. Here are a few tips for setting up your temporary kitchen:

Keep essential items handy: microwave meals non-perishables and canned items- soup, beans, vegetables, and fruit condiments cereal microwave-safe dishes and cooking utensils dishcloths / sponge dishwasher soap and multipurpose spray or disinfecting wipes tub for dishwashing if sink not handy paper plates, plastic utensils and cups Coffee and coffee pot and sugar/creamer can opener cutting board knives paper towels napkins kitchen towels and rags Garbage can, recycle bin, compost container and bags for these

Cook some meals in advance and freeze them. Eat out or get take-out food, if your dietary requirements allow. Deli food from your grocery store is also a good alternative to drive-thrus.

You’ll be without water in the kitchen for a time, so plan to do the dishes in another sink or the bathtub. Or stock up on disposable plates and cups, paper towels and a disinfectant

Move your old refrigerator or a small mini-fridge to a convenient space close to a water source. Add a table with a microwave above and a trash can below

To reduce clean up, use paper or plastic cups, paper plates and plastic utensils. Keep a trash, recycle and compost bin in the area for easy clean

Obviously, small appliances such as microwaves, toasters or toaster ovens, hot plates and small electric grills will be immensely helpful in preparing meals. Just remember, the area where you set up your temporary kitchen might not be able to support multiple appliances running at the same time, not to mention any other electronic items typically used in that room. You might need to have only one thing plugged in at a time to prevent blown

Lastly, don’t forget to pack up (or move) fragile items that are near or hung on the walls adjacent to the kitchen.Construction-induced vibrations during the remodel could damage these items.

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction