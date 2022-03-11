Sponsor spotlight: Turn your old or unworn jewelry into cash — or a new jewelry design — at Cline Jewelers

With gold and diamond values on the rise, Andy Cline and his team at Cline Jewelers are preparing for a highly anticipated three-day Jewelry Buying Event, March 23-25.

The sound of scurrying footsteps and the muted hum of conversation amongst customers and employees fills the interior of Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds. Andy Cline and his team of expert designers and master jewelers are used to this commotion. The local, family-owned jeweler has been busy selling, crafting, and creating some of the most gorgeous jewelry designs available since 1980. But on this day, the excitement and anticipation in the air were palpable.

“We’ve got a lot to prepare for, and much to be excited about,” exclaims Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers. The target event on the calendar for Andy and his all-star cast of jewelry experts is their extremely popular Cline Jewelry Buying Event, set for March 23-25.

Cline and his team are ready to flip the script and change roles, this time being the buyers of some of greater Seattle’s most coveted, interesting, and vintage jewelry pieces. They want the entire Edmonds community to know that they’re ready to buy its residents’ old or unwanted gold, silver, sterling, platinum, and diamond jewelry. In return, they’ll be handing over cash for the market value of your unworn keepsakes or have the ability to create a custom jewelry design from those old pieces exactly to your liking.

What is Cline Jewelers paying cash for exactly?

A wide variety of jewelry and precious metals including gold, silver, and platinum

New, used, or damaged jewelry

Vintage, antique, and estate jewelry

Dental gold

Sterling silver flatware

Rolex watches

Diamonds and gemstones

Diamond jewelry

Loose diamonds of all cuts, colors, clarity, and sizes

Gemstone-infused jewelry designs

“It’s exciting to see what rolls through our doors every year at this buying event,” said Cline. “With the market value climbing on gold, diamond, and gemstone jewelry, there’s never been a better time to bring in those old jewelry pieces and get paid a top dollar or have our in-house master jewelers design an exciting new piece for you. Book your appointment as soon as you can, because we want to be sure we give you and your jewelry the attention you deserve.”

After you’ve scheduled your appointment for the buying event, what should you bring with you? “All you need is your jewelry, yourself, and additional paperwork if you have it,” states Cline. “Our team at Cline Jewelers is more than happy to assist you in identifying what is fine, and what is costume jewelry. We can’t wait to see you there!”

For further inquiries, send an email to contactus@clinejewelers.com or call Cline Jewelers at (425) 673-9090. Cline Jewelers does not buy back jewelry purchased from their store. However, Cline does offer in-store credit towards upgrading center diamonds and diamond studs equal to the price of what you purchased. Sterling Silver flatware must be stamped with the STERLING silver inscription to be eligible for purchase. This Buying Event is by appointment only. Please call or text (425) 673-9090 to schedule your appointment.