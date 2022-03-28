State Auditor’s Office March 29 to present city with findings from 2020 federal grants audit

Representatives from the Washington State Auditor’s Office will present the findings from their 2020 City of Edmonds federal grants audit at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 via Zoom.

During this audit exit conference, the State Auditor’s office will share with city staff and Edmonds elected officials the results of its recent federal audit.

The virtual meeting is open to the public, but no public testimony will be taken.

Those wishing to join this meeting virtually can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261.

