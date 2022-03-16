Superintendent Balderas leaving Edmonds School District for job in Oregon

Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas is leaving to head the Beaverton School District in Oregon.

Balderas, who has been with the Edmonds School District since July 1, 2020, called the decision to leave “difficult,” but added it was “the right one for me and my family.

“My wife and I raised both our sons in the Beaverton School District, and so we are excited to return home,” Balderas said in a letter sent to district families Wednesday morning.

His last day with the Edmonds School District will be June 30. He starts his new job July 1.

Balderas began his work with the Edmonds School District in July 2020, just a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic started. A district news release stated that during this time, he led the district on the creation and completion of the 2021-26 Strategic Plan, new achievement measures for each principal’s School Improvement Plan and put a strong focus on alignment of systems across the district to have equitable outcomes for all students.

“While those of us on the school board are sad to see Dr. Balderas leave, we thank him for the support and leadership he provided the district through the past two years, and we wish him well in his future,” said Dr. Nancy Katims, Edmonds School Board president. “He has helped us set a strong foundation for continuous improvement in the district through our strategic plan, and we have strong and resilient staff to continue the important work of meeting every student’s needs.”

Prior to working for the Edmonds School District, Balderas served as superintendent for the Eugene School District (2015-2020), Ocean View School District in California (2012-2015) and Madera Unified School District in California (2011-2012). He started his career in the Hillsboro School District, working as teacher, counselor, assistant principal, principal, district administrator and assistant superintendent.

“I am confident in the School Board and district staff to continue to do the hard work to best serve the students of the Edmonds School District,” Balderas said. “I look forward to finishing this school year strong and getting our seniors to the finish line, graduation.”

The school board will be discussing next steps for his replacement in the near future, the district new release said. The district will update staff and the community when that information becomes available.