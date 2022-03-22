Taste Edmonds 2022 to return Aug. 19-21 for all ages

Mark your calendars for Aug. 19-21, when Taste Edmonds will return this summer with all-ages programming, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

Last year, the chamber’s main fundraiser was temporarily transformed into a 21-and-older event to address concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year, the event is back — although still located at the Frances Anderson Playfield due to construction at Civic Field.

The main stage will feature many of the classic “Taste bands” and local performers, and the field’s lower amphitheater will host entertainment and activities for kids. There will also be food trucks and the popular cornhole tournament.

Vendors will be selling their arts, home goods, services and other wares, although there will be fewer vendors than in years past due to the smaller footprint of Frances Anderson Playfield. “We know they’re an important component to the Taste Edmonds atmosphere and we’re happy to have found a way to incorporate them (the vendors) back in,” said Alicia Moreno, who oversees chamber events and donor relations.

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce started Taste Edmonds in 1982 with just a handful of local food vendors. Now, over 40 years later, it is a highly anticipated summer event for the region. The event is also an important chamber fundraiser, and the chamber also donates almost $10,000 in proceeds to local nonprofits, service groups and school clubs.

To cover the cost of producing the event, including paying for live music and entertainment and kids’ activities, the event is ticketed for ages 5-plus at $10 per day. You can pre-purchase tickets starting in April.

Sponsorships are also available, with multiple packages available ranging from $2,000 – $10,000. See all chamber events sponsorship options at: edmondschamber.com/event-sponsorships. Interested vendors and performers can find out more and apply to participate at www.TasteEdmonds.com