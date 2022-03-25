‘Today we bring the city to you’: Edmonds dedicates Highway 99 neighborhood city hall

Almost a decade after being first envisioned, the City of Edmonds officially dedicated its first branch city hall at 23632 Highway 99 in the TJ Maxx strip mall. The aim of the facility is to bring city government services to where they are needed, and until now have been difficult to access.

“For too long our city has ignored the most diverse and underserved part of our community – no more,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “I’m here today to announce the grand opening of our neighborhood city office. Here you’ll find an array of services including our community court, our community engagement coordinator, and a police presence.

“We are changing how we serve you,” he continued. “It used to be that you came to city government. Today city government comes to you. We listen to you, we see you, and we are here for you.”

The mayor was followed by Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera.

“I’m so very excited that the Community Court is now back,” she said.

Begun by former Municipal Court Judge Linda Coburn, Community Court was created to bring the court out of city hall and make it more accessible. Unfortunately, it only operated a short time before being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Community Court is focused on bringing the resources and services directly to folks who need them,” Rivera continued. “This includes things like resources to combat substance abuse disorders, mental health treatment, housing, transportation vouchers – and everyone who comes to court leaves with a sack lunch. It is our aim to meet directly with people to address the underlying causes that get them involved with the court system and stop that cycle from continuing.”

Edmonds Chief of Police Michelle Bennett spoke next, stating how pleased she is to have a police presence — via the new building — in the Highway 99 area.

“Having a visible presence on Highway 99 with officers and vehicles on site will bring an enhanced element of safety and security to the neighborhood along with faster response times,” she said. “And Tabatha [Tabatha Shoemake, the Edmonds Police Department’s community engagement officer] will be permanently housed here to help engage with citizens and businesses.”

Bennett then introduced Shoemake, who remarked that her special affinity for the neighborhood stems from owning her first house just two blocks away, that she looks forward to getting to know the residents and businesses, and look for better ways to serve the community.

According to city spokesperson Kelsey Foster, the office will open for business “sometime next week” after furniture and other equipment are moved in.

