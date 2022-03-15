Two attorneys join Beresford Booth in Edmonds

Edmonds-based law firm Beresford Booth announced that Susan O’Toole and Kelsey Affronte have joined the firm.

“We are excited to welcome Susan and Kelsey to Beresford Booth,” said David C. Tingstad, the firm’s managing partner. “Our litigation and family law practices continue to expand in response to our clients’ needs, and we’re pleased to add these experienced attorneys to our growing team.”

O’Toole has extensive experience in divorce, child custody, child support, domestic violence and adoption matters and is a certified mediator. She has served in a variety of leadership roles for the Oregon State Bar and other legal organizations. She served on the Queen’s Bench (Portland Chapter of Oregon Women Lawyers) Board for several years, in various leadership positions, including president. She also participated in the Oregon State Bar House of Delegates, on the Multnomah Bar Association Equality Committee and on the Oregon State Bar Pro Bono Committee. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Washington State University and her master’s degree from Oregon State University. She graduated from University of Oregon School of Law.

Affronte served in the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for over four years, managing significant caseloads in a variety of units including the District Court, Non-Violent, and Felony Domestic Violence Units. She served as an extern and administrative intern in the King County Prosecutor’s office while pursuing her law degree. While in law school, Affronte worked as a judicial extern for the Honorable Barbara Mack in the King County Superior Court. She earned her bachelor’s degree from University of Washington in law, societies and justice with a political science minor, and received her Juris Doctorate from Seattle University School of Law.