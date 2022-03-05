Verdant Health Commission free community classes: March and April 2022

The Verdant Health Commission is hosting the following free virtual community classes throughout the months of March and April.

Budget Friendly Food – Onions

March 10, 6-7 p.m.

Onions may make you cry when you cut them, but they won’t make you cry when you buy them. Join Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Taelin Flores in learning how you can use onions to make them tasty and tear-free. These vegetables are one of the cheapest in the store and have many health-promoting benefits.

Cooking Demo – Celebrate a World of Flavors for National Nutrition Month

March 16, 6-7 p.m.

“Celebrate a World of Flavors” for National Nutrition Month 2022 with a cooking demo of Japanese cuisine. Expand your weekday cooking repertoire by learning how to make several simple, authentic Japanese dishes. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Amy Reuter will be guiding participants in how to make Chicken Yakitori and Japanese Sesame Chicken along with Sunomono Salad (Japanese Cucumber Salad).

Cooking Demo – Dairy Free Alternatives

March 23, 1-2 p.m.

Join PacMed Dietitian Christy Goff for this cooking demo that will highlight delicious dairy replacements for those popular dairy heavy dishes. Find new ideas for those that are lactose intolerant, looking for ways to reduce cholesterol, have an allergy, or just want new foods to boost their calcium intake. The class will focus on less-processed alternatives that are easy to find.

Cooking Demo – Herbs, Spices and Citrus – Oh My!

March 24, 6-7 p.m.

Jazz up your current dishes with flavor and nutrients with the use of herbs, spices and citrus.This educational class and cooking demo will be led by Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Taelin Flores. How to store and use fresh vs dried will be discussed, along with the health benefits of these tasty ingredients.

Recipes from the Blue Zones – Cuisine of Nicoya, Costa Rica

March 31, 6-7 p.m.

This session from the Blue Zones features the peninsula of Nicoya in Costa Rica, whose cuisine is fresh and flavorful. Ingredients central to this community’s dietary pattern include things like beans, corn, squash and tubers flavored with garlic, onions, peppers and herbs. Experience Nicoya’s practices focused on nutrition, activity, and social connections, as well as what that can teach about living healthier lifestyles

The Sweet Truth – Understanding Sugar & Sugar Alternatives

April 7, 6-7 p.m.

Stevia or Splenda? Monk fruit or Truvia? Equal or Swerve? Agave or Honey? There are so many sugar alternatives out there, but are they safe? Do they taste good? Is there such a thing as too much? These are the questions Registered Dietitian Nutritionist & Certified Diabetes Care & Education Specialist, Taelin Flores, will answer in this sweet presentation.

Budget Friendly Foods – Asparagus

April 14, 2-3 p.m.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Taelin Flores will cover the nutritional benefit of asparagus and its prebiotic nature, discuss its unique aroma, and of course review a handful of delightful recipes.

Cooking Demo – Fiber, Fish and Fun to Ease Menopause Symptoms

April 20, 6-7 p.m.

Embrace this stage of your life with three flavorful recipes packed with nutrients. Join Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Amy Reuter as she will be preparing a nutritious Mediterranean Diet Stew, Sweet Potato Carbonara, and a Walnut Crusted Salmon. As she cooks, Amy will discuss creating a balanced eating plan to ease the journey to menopause.

Cooking Demo – Shortcuts to Quick and Healthy Meals

April 27, 1-2 p.m.

Short on time but still want to eat healthy? This cooking demo class will run through how to assemble meals that take less than 20 minutes using simple nutrient-packed ingredients. These meals will be both balanced and flavorful. This class will be led by PacMed Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Christy Goff.

Cooking Demo – Spring into Farmer’s Market Season

April 28, 6-7 p.m.

Spring is in the air and produce is appearing in the garden. Join Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Megan Ellison to kick off the Farmers’ Market Season as she prepares seasonal dishes from her garden and other local venues. Sit back and learn how to prepare healthy and delicious foods based on produce that’s in season

To register, visit Verdant Health Commission’s Classes and Events page at verdanthealth.org/classes-resources/search-classes-events. For additional support, contact Monika Star: monika.star@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600.