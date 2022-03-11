Virtual information night for Scriber Lake High School March 23

Scriber Lake High School is hosting a virtual information night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Parents are invited to see out if this small, alternative high school is a good fit for their high school student.
Register for the meeting here: bit.ly/SLHSRegistration
