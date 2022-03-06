Volunteers of America Western Washington hosting blood drive in March

Volunteers of American Western Washington is hosting a month-long virtual blood drive in March.
Here’s how you can participate:
– Schedule an appointment to donate at any Bloodworks Northwest location through March 31.
– On the day of your donation, mention Volunteers of America or share the donor code VOA when you’re registering at your donation appointment.
– You can make an appointment by calling 800-398-7888 or schedule online at schedule.bloodworksnw.org.
