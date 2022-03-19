Voting now open for Best of Edmonds 2022

The nominations are in, and it’s time to vote for your favorites –- from best auto dealer to best latte to best wine selection – in the 2022 Best of Edmonds contest presented by My Edmonds News and sponsored byKDMC Marketing.

During the past few weeks, we received hundreds of nominations in dozens of categories, and now it’s up to you to pick the winners. Here’s how it works:

Voting starts NOW at this link, and ends at midnight Friday, April 1, 2022.

and ends at midnight Friday, April 1, 2022. You can vote one time. Once you’ve voted, you can come back to the link anytime to see how your favorites are stacking up against the competition.

We will name first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, based on the number of votes received.

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.

Please note a few clarifiers:

In some categories, we received numerous nominations — too many to fit into our voting platform. To make it fair, we chose for the final list those businesses/organizations, entities or individuals that received multiple nominations. For the most part, we limited nominations to those entrants based in Edmonds or that had a strong Edmonds connection in terms of providing services to residents. This was a judgment call on our part but we had to draw the line somewhere, as there were many nominations from other cities. These nominations came from our community and we weren’t familiar with all of them. We did our best to check accuracy of names. That said, there still may be errors and for that we apologize in advance.

Thanks for participating, happy voting and good luck to all nominees!

— Teresa Wippel, Publisher